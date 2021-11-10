Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 292.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 115,686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 179,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 179,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

