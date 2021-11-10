Morgan Stanley Sells 11,488 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $45,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $87.52 and a one year high of $118.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

