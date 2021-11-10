Morgan Stanley Sells 5,109 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $44,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41.

