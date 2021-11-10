Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MOHCY)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of MOHCY stock remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Motor Oil has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.