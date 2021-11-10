Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MOHCY)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOHCY remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52. Motor Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

