Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Issues Earnings Results

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 62.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%.
Shares of MPVDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
