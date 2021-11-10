Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Issues Earnings Results

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 62.66% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%.

Shares of MPVDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

