Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce sales of $521.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $497.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.