M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,089,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $154.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.