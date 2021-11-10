MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €214.79 ($252.69).

ETR MTX opened at €203.70 ($239.65) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €192.61 and a 200-day moving average of €202.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 92.68.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

