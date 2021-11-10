MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.65. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 17,496 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75,000.00 and a beta of 0.30.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.26%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

