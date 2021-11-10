My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $17.41 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00003863 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00071077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00074644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,264.43 or 1.01096082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.91 or 0.06987323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020100 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

