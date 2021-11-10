Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Acquires $102,950.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00.

MYE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 71,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,050. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 44.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 439,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

