MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.11

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.11 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,882 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

