MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.11

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.11 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,882 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
