N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 6,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NABL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

