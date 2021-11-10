Naka Bodhi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $46,158.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

