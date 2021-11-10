Namecoin (NMC) Trading 19.4% Higher This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $32.00 million and $17,981.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,475.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.98 or 0.01044151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00281272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00224232 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00028269 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

