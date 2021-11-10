NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

