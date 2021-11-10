Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 43.3% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 41.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $225,612.54 and $14,968.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,372,341 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.