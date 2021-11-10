National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.