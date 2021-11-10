National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.78

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

