National Bankshares Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$155.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

