National Bankshares Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$41.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$42.89 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$28.49 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.59.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

