National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,231. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National CineMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of National CineMedia worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

