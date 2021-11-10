National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Buys 15 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £143.25 ($187.16).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).
National Grid stock opened at GBX 942.60 ($12.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 928.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 931.20. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a market capitalization of £34.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.