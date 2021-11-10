National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

NYSE NHI traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,230. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Health Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

