National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.