National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National HealthCare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.