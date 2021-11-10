National Pension Service Buys 6,470 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $33,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

