National Pension Service Buys 7,589 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $32,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $70.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

