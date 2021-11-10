National Pension Service Has $35.46 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.