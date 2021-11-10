National Pension Service Purchases 784 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

