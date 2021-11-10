National Pension Service Purchases 8,466 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,836 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

HAL opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

