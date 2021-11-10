National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

