National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $63.52

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.52, but opened at $58.00. National Vision shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 8,785 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,890,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

