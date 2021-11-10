Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Natural Gas Services Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211 in the last three months. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

