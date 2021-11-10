Naviaddress Hits Market Capitalization of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

