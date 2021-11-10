Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $14.55 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.37 or 0.00359662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00226913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,838,165 coins and its circulating supply is 60,322,367 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

