NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.73

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.73 and traded as low as $50.43. NEC shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

