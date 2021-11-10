Needham & Company LLC Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $90.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.
DOCS stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27.
In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
