Needham & Company LLC Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $90.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.