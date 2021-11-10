Needham & Company LLC Trims Model N (NYSE:MODN) Target Price to $45.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Model N stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

