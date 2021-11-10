Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.