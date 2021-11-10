Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

