Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Shares of TSE:NEO remained flat at $C$18.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,915. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.72 million and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.09.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.