Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:NEO remained flat at $C$18.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,915. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.72 million and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.09.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20. Insiders sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $811,589 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

