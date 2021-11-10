Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $105.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.38.

NVRO stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 31.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

