New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

NYSE NEWR opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

