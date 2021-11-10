New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Financial Analysis

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.83% 1.93% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.73 -$1.41 billion $1.37 8.33 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Residential Investment and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 11 0 2.92 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 8 1 0 2.11

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus price target of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.72, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

