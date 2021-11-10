Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 41.9% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price traded up 41.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $16.80. 112,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,655,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.