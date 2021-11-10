Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,783. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.76%.

Several research firms have commented on NEWT. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newtek Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

