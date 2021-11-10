NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.87% of NexGen Energy worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

