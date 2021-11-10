NexImmune (NEXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, analysts expect NexImmune to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexImmune stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 26,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

