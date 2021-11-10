NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $30.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

NFYEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.